AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.23-1.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $440-460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.72 million.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded down $24.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.13. 40,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,249.67 and a beta of 0.38. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $143.71.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital began coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an in-line rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a sector perform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.71.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $523,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,966,000 after purchasing an additional 25,635 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 26.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AeroVironment by 8.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.