Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 30.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 42.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 116.7% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 15.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.28.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 31,193 shares of company stock worth $2,091,186. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $70.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.32.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

