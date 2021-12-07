Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Reaches $0.0683 on Top Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $238.30 million and $56.04 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0683 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.64 or 0.00347859 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.60 or 0.00146900 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00092896 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003139 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,490,875,250 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

