Aldebaran Financial Inc. Acquires 267 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.3% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.7% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 30.8% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $10.46 on Tuesday, hitting $513.44. The stock had a trading volume of 39,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,242. The business’s fifty day moving average is $508.23 and its 200 day moving average is $497.93. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $405.01 and a 52 week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.