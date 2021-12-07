Aldebaran Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $737,708,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $553,970,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $231,987,000. GPI Capital L.P. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $178,173,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $105,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

NASDAQ SOFI traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 287,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,029,116. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,916,116.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $217,656,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,660,921 shares of company stock valued at $395,548,211 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

