Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 845.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 30.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 19,194 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 18.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 143,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,158 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADS stock opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.31. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $128.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.23.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.89.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

