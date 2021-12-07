Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 12.4% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $67,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Well Done LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 16.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 29 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total value of $8,590,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,729 shares of company stock worth $500,994,374. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $2,924.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,867.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,739.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

