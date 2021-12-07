alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €19.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.91) price target on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AOX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($20.22) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Warburg Research set a €20.05 ($22.53) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.50 ($21.91) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, alstria office REIT has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €17.99 ($20.21).

AOX opened at €19.56 ($21.98) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of €11.74 ($13.19) and a twelve month high of €15.24 ($17.12). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.88.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

