AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 97,979 shares.The stock last traded at $9.91 and had previously closed at $9.85.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALCC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter worth $36,692,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $34,966,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $32,418,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $24,545,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $24,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

