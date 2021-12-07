AltEnergy Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:AEAEU)

AltEnergy Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AEAEU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, December 8th. AltEnergy Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

AltEnergy Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. AltEnergy Acquisition has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $10.13.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.