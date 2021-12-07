Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.88

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.88 and traded as high as C$15.92. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$15.85, with a volume of 109,155 shares trading hands.

ALS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altius Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Altius Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.13.

The stock has a market cap of C$655.51 million and a PE ratio of 13.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$20.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Company Profile (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

