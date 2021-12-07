Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky Sells 34 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,427.37 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,421.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,420.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gruss & Co. LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $618,723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,324,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,173.80.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

