Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Arrow Financial Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Arrow Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.1% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 48.7% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 110,727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $380,919,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,427.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,421.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,420.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,173.80.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

