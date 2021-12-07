Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.2% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 110,727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $380,919,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,546,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,173.80.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,427.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,421.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3,420.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

