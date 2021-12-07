AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Stock Price Up 2.6%

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX)’s share price rose 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 22,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 16,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48.

AmeraMex International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMMX)

AmeraMex International, Inc engages in selling, leasing, and renting of heavy equipment. It offers products and services to the logistics companies, infrastructure construction, logging companies, military, and forestry conservation organizations. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for AmeraMex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeraMex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.