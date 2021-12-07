American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $198,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 19.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 535,012 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,644,000 after buying an additional 86,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 114.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 24,609 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AEO opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 3,900 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cfra cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

