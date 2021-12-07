American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $502.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to report sales of $502.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $501.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $504.44 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $521.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $794,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 32,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

AEL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.88. 477,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,341. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

