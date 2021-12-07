American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Reduced by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,407 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. American Express makes up 2.2% of Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 7.4% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,287,313 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $543,163,000 after buying an additional 93,150 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of American Express by 12.9% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 11,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of American Express by 8.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,389 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.53.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $7.81 on Tuesday, hitting $168.49. 107,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,575,233. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.03 and its 200 day moving average is $168.33. The company has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

