American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.34.

NYSE:AMH opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.49, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.07. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.43 and a twelve month high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In other news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 102,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

