American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.07.

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at $665,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at $3,606,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at $1,226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 345,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after buying an additional 60,932 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. American International Group has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.38.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

