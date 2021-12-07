American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.07.
AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.
In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. American International Group has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.38.
American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.
About American International Group
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
