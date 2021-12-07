American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.770-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $415 million-$419 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $405.23 million.American Public Education also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.310-$0.380 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.75.

APEI traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,379. The company has a market cap of $424.69 million, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.53. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.60.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 58.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 27,021 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in American Public Education by 21.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Public Education by 108.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in American Public Education in the third quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in American Public Education by 104.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

