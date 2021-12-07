AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $146.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AMETEK is riding on acquisition benefits. The Magnetrol International, and Crank Software buyouts are driving growth in the Electronic Instruments segment. Benefits from Pacific Design Technologies acquisition continues to aid the Electromechanical segment. Also, rising demand for precision motion control solutions remains a tailwind for the Electromechanical segment. Notably, AMETEK’s proper execution of the four core growth strategies — operational excellence, global market expansion, investments in product development and acquisitions, remains a positive. Further, the AMETEK Growth Model continues to contribute well. The stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic remain headwinds. Further, high goodwill associated with aggressive acquisition strategy are risks.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.50.

NYSE AME opened at $140.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $106.96 and a 12-month high of $143.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $710,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,762 shares of company stock valued at $22,720,781 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in AMETEK by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in AMETEK by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,808,000 after acquiring an additional 573,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

