Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Increased by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,203,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,988,000 after purchasing an additional 40,507 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.2% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Amgen by 110.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,402. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.84.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

