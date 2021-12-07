Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 82.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $210.66. 78,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.95 and a 200 day moving average of $224.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

