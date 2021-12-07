Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.05.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Amphenol stock opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $86.05. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.34.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Amphenol by 534.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

