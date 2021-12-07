Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Shares Down 0.7%

Amryt Pharma plc (LON:AMYT)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 141 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 143.50 ($1.90). Approximately 57,855 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 111,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.50 ($1.92).

The stock has a market cap of £458.71 million and a P/E ratio of -4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 167.77.

About Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

