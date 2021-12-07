Analysts Anticipate American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $502.75 Million

Brokerages predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will announce sales of $502.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $501.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $504.44 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $521.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.

AEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,754,000 after buying an additional 64,764 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.88. The company had a trading volume of 477,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,341. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average of $32.21. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.19. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $38.43.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

