Analysts Anticipate Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to report sales of $329.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $330.30 million and the lowest is $328.30 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $265.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,325,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 193.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 24,531 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 54.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth $418,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROCK traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $73.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,585. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average is $73.11. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $60.28 and a 1 year high of $103.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

