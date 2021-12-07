Analysts Anticipate ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $640.71 Million

Equities analysts predict that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will report $640.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $642.62 million and the lowest is $638.80 million. ManTech International reported sales of $638.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair lowered ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

NASDAQ:MANT traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.12. 102,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,851. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.75. ManTech International has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ManTech International by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,153,000 after buying an additional 390,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ManTech International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,996,000 after buying an additional 41,143 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in ManTech International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 805,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after buying an additional 121,661 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ManTech International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 761,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,820,000 after buying an additional 75,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ManTech International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 534,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,543,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

