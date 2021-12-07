Analysts Anticipate Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.58 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) will report $99.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.90 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full year sales of $403.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $399.04 million to $406.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $466.18 million, with estimates ranging from $456.11 million to $487.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.54 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYCR shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

PYCR opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $55,185,930.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raul Jr. Villar acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.35 per share, for a total transaction of $733,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth about $970,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,516,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

