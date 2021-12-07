Analysts Anticipate Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Southwestern Energy reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of SWN stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.05. 1,502,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,023,760. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 56,771 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 830,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 498,292 shares during the period. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

