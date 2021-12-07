Analysts Expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $897.30 Million

Analysts expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to report sales of $897.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $903.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $889.30 million. H.B. Fuller reported sales of $777.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $826.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

Shares of FUL traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.23. The stock had a trading volume of 166,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,448. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $49.80 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.67. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.1675 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.84%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $378,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $736,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,291 shares of company stock worth $2,141,562 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 26.1% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 336,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,397,000 after acquiring an additional 69,566 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 34.4% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 209,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after acquiring an additional 53,681 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

