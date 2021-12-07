Analysts Expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will post sales of $65.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.00 million and the lowest is $63.10 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $49.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $238.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $235.20 million to $241.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $310.25 million, with estimates ranging from $305.50 million to $315.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYBT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $101,014.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $100,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,149 shares of company stock worth $1,499,335 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 23,689 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $62.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.58. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.