Analysts Expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.36. Tecnoglass posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $130.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.64 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti started coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.79. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tecnoglass by 452.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 324,108 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tecnoglass by 67.1% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 132,739 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,840,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,710,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,073,000. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

