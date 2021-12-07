Analysts Set Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) PT at $79.61

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.28.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Agree Realty stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.81. 1,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,101. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.32. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.55%.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 20,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,373,090.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 31,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,186 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at $266,241,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,523,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,813,000 after buying an additional 1,061,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,326,000 after buying an additional 896,061 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 12.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,472,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,213,000 after buying an additional 726,359 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 68.1% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,238,000 after buying an additional 432,463 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

