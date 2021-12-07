Analysts Set Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Price Target at $91.50

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total value of $547,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $1,869,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,718 shares of company stock worth $3,092,057. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $87.71. 778,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,204. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

