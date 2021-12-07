Analysts Set Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) PT at $30.28

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.28.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Azul alerts:

Shares of Azul stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $13.24. 2,412,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,629. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.34. Azul has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $29.45.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Azul will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,996,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,419 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,270,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,910 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,099,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,117,000 after purchasing an additional 242,185 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,538,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,856,000 after purchasing an additional 36,398 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,503,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,161,000 after purchasing an additional 745,511 shares during the period. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.