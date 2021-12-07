Analysts Set Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Target Price at C$19.79

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAS. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares raised their price target on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of CAS traded up C$0.37 on Tuesday, hitting C$14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.91. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$13.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1,000.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

