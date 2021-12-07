Analysts Set Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Target Price at $80.00

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several brokerages have commented on CODYY. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

CODYY traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 992,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,822. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

