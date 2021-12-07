Analysts Set Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) PT at $155.33

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 11.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Endava during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Endava by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAVA stock traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.55. 255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 100.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.92. Endava has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $172.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.05.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endava will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

