Analysts Set Expectations for Definitive Healthcare Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DH)

Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.
Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.08 million.
DH stock opened at $29.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $26.69 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $64,246,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $64,245,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $23,191,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $22,013,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $21,415,000.
About Definitive Healthcare
Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.
