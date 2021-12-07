Analysts Set Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Target Price at C$12.00

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 23,400 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.49, for a total transaction of C$245,367.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,833,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,686,606.07.

Shares of FSZ stock traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,514. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$9.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$174.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$171.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 1.4500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.90%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

