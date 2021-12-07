Analysts Set FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Price Target at $42.00

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FE shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of FE traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $39.58. 25,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,627,651. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,493,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 463.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 149,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 123,046 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after buying an additional 58,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

