Analysts Set NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Price Target at $18.40

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $13,398,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 430,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 230,970 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NS opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.51. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $412.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.58 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 53.34% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently -116.79%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

