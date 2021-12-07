Analysts Set Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Target Price at $165.00

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCTBF. SEB Equities upgraded Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HSBC upgraded Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Securitas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

SCTBF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.30. Securitas has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $17.55.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

