Analysts Set Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Target Price at $32.45

Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.45.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Sotera Health stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $22.54. 587,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,695. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.28. Sotera Health has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion and a PE ratio of 187.85.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $226.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter worth $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the second quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

