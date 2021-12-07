Analysts Set Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) PT at $111.92

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.92.

WLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE:WLK traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.10. 4,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,065. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.59. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $74.42 and a 52-week high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.37%.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $240,619.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,143 shares of company stock worth $3,756,885 over the last quarter. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

