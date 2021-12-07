Analyzing Byrna Technologies (BYRN) and Its Peers

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ: BYRN) is one of 51 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Byrna Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Byrna Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million -$12.55 million -116.62 Byrna Technologies Competitors $681.85 million $41.65 million 6.43

Byrna Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Byrna Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Byrna Technologies Competitors 73 525 776 12 2.52

Byrna Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.80%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 35.49%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% Byrna Technologies Competitors -464.12% -2.09% -4.62%

Volatility and Risk

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies’ competitors have a beta of -0.20, suggesting that their average stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

