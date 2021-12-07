Analyzing Fidelity D & D Bancorp (FDBC) & Its Competitors

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ: FDBC) is one of 169 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Fidelity D & D Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity D & D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidelity D & D Bancorp Competitors 1578 7409 6671 357 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 7.29%. Given Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fidelity D & D Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 17.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity D & D Bancorp $64.16 million $13.03 million 12.55 Fidelity D & D Bancorp Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.19

Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D & D Bancorp. Fidelity D & D Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity D & D Bancorp 26.93% 13.74% 1.22% Fidelity D & D Bancorp Competitors 27.45% 11.90% 1.20%

Summary

Fidelity D & D Bancorp rivals beat Fidelity D & D Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, offers traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and short and long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans; trust, investment and online banking services. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

