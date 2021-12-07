Analyzing Timberline Resources (TLRS) and Its Rivals

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS: TLRS) is one of 97 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Timberline Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Timberline Resources and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Timberline Resources N/A -$3.38 million -4.25 Timberline Resources Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 14.51

Timberline Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Timberline Resources. Timberline Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Timberline Resources and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Timberline Resources Competitors 798 3523 3799 110 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 67.00%. Given Timberline Resources’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Timberline Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Timberline Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberline Resources N/A -26.25% -25.04% Timberline Resources Competitors -55.95% -40.98% -0.32%

Risk & Volatility

Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberline Resources’ competitors have a beta of 1.46, indicating that their average stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Timberline Resources competitors beat Timberline Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corp. engages in exploration and extraction of mineral properties. Its projects include Elder Creek, Eureka, and Seven Troughs. The company was founded on August 28, 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

